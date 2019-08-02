It’s raining in Karnataka, but just not enough

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The monsoon pattern seems to have gone askew this season, especially in the southern parts of the state. As of August 1, the state has recorded 14% deficit rainfall. But if the three divisions of Karnataka are analysed, north Karnataka has recorded 4% excess rainfall so far.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, citing data, said there is 11% deficit rainfall in coastal Karnataka, 34% deficit in Dakshina Kannada, 26% deficit in south-interior Karnataka and near normal rainfall in north-interior Karnataka except Bidar.

Bengaluru Urban district has recorded 28% deficit rainfall while Bengaluru Rural saw a 31% deficit. Bengaluru city received 171 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 1 as against the normal of 200 mm.

Similarly, against the normal of 472 mm rainfall, Karnataka received 406 mm average rainfall. In case of coastal Karnataka, against the normal of 2,016 mm, 1,785 mm rainfall has been recorded. North-interior Karnataka received 244 mm rainfall till August 1 against the normal of 235 mm while south-interior Karnataka recorded 268 mm against the normal of 365 mm.

IMD Bengaluru in-charge Director C S Patil told the New Indian Express that compared to previous years, rainfall has been less this year in Karnataka, especially in south-interior Karnataka. Not many weather systems formed this year to bring rainfall to the region.

‘K’taka rainfall at 40-year low’

During the meeting, Karnataka insisted that rainfall in Cauvery catchment area is at a 40-year low and the state is not in a position to release water. Officials from TN, however, contended that Karnataka should have released over 40 tmcft of water in last two months, but only 9.505 tmcft has been released from June 1 to July 31. TN urged the committee to direct Karnataka to release water.

On Thursday, inflow at KRS dam was 6,511 cusecs, outflow was 9,972 cusecs. At Kabini, inflow was 2,792 cusecs, outflow was 1,271 cusecs. At Harangi, inflow was 1,330 cusecs, outflow was 1,365 cusecs while at Hemavathi, inflow was 3,801 cusecs, outflow was 5,000 cusecs.

How It Rained

Coastal Karnataka: -11%

North-interior K’taka +4%(except Bidar: -26%)

Dakshina Kannada: -34%

South-interior K’taka: -26%

Bengaluru Rural: -31%

Bengaluru Urban: -28%

Ballari: -21%