Home States Karnataka

It’s raining in Karnataka, but just not enough

The monsoon pattern seems to have gone askew this season, specially in the southern parts of the state.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The monsoon pattern seems to have gone askew this season, especially in the southern parts of the state. As of August 1, the state has recorded 14% deficit rainfall. But if the three divisions of Karnataka are analysed, north Karnataka has recorded 4% excess rainfall so far.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, citing data, said there is 11% deficit rainfall in coastal Karnataka, 34% deficit in Dakshina Kannada, 26% deficit in south-interior Karnataka and near normal rainfall in north-interior Karnataka except Bidar.

Bengaluru Urban district has recorded 28% deficit rainfall while Bengaluru Rural saw a 31% deficit. Bengaluru city received 171 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 1 as against the normal of 200 mm.
Similarly, against the normal of 472 mm rainfall, Karnataka received 406 mm average rainfall. In case of coastal Karnataka, against the normal of 2,016 mm, 1,785 mm rainfall has been recorded. North-interior Karnataka received 244 mm rainfall till August 1 against the normal of 235 mm while south-interior Karnataka recorded 268 mm against the normal of 365 mm.

IMD Bengaluru in-charge Director C S Patil told the New Indian Express that compared to previous years, rainfall has been less this year in Karnataka, especially in south-interior Karnataka. Not many weather systems formed this year to bring rainfall to the region. 

‘K’taka rainfall at 40-year low’

During the meeting, Karnataka insisted that rainfall in Cauvery catchment area is at a 40-year low and the state is not in a position to release water. Officials from TN, however, contended that Karnataka should have released over 40 tmcft of water in last two months, but only 9.505 tmcft has been released from June 1 to July 31. TN urged the committee to direct Karnataka to release water.

On Thursday, inflow at KRS dam was 6,511 cusecs, outflow was 9,972 cusecs. At Kabini, inflow was 2,792 cusecs, outflow was 1,271 cusecs. At Harangi, inflow was 1,330 cusecs, outflow was 1,365 cusecs while at Hemavathi, inflow was 3,801 cusecs, outflow was 5,000 cusecs.

How It Rained
Coastal Karnataka:     -11%
North-interior K’taka +4%(except Bidar:     -26%)
Dakshina Kannada:     -34%
South-interior K’taka:  -26%
Bengaluru Rural:     -31%
Bengaluru Urban:     -28%
Ballari:     -21%

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Karnataka monsoon
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp