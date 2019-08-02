Home States Karnataka

Karnataka told to release Cauvery water to TN for five more days

The committee reviewed the hydro-meteorological situation and noted that the rainfall in the basin up to July 31, and consequential inflow at the four reservoirs of Karnataka are below normal.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which met in Bengaluru on Thursday, directed Karnataka to continue to release water to Tamil Nadu for the next five days depending on the inflow at the Cauvery basin reservoirs in the state. After the meeting, committee chairman Navin Kumar said the next meeting of the committee will be held in New Delhi on August 8 when it will review the situation.

The committee reviewed the hydro-meteorological situation and noted that the rainfall in the basin up to July 31, and consequential inflow at the four reservoirs of Karnataka are below normal. A note issued after the meeting stated, “The committee also noted that its earlier decision in the previous meeting held on July 25 has been implemented in letter and spirit.

The committee discussed about releases made from KRS and Kabini dams in Karnataka to ensure flow at Biligundlu (in Tamil Nadu). Having noted that the inflow has been below normal, it was decided that Karnataka will continue to release water from KRS and Kabini reservoirs for the next five days in proportion to the inflow.”

Bengaluru has seen dry spell so far

Also, Bengaluru which receives good rainfall, has so far seen hot dry spell this year, he added.
There may not be much hope for the coming few days too as less rainfall activity is predicted. Rainfall is likely to revive from August 4, with the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Under this influence, coastal Karnataka will receive isolated to heavy rainfall while north-interior Karnataka will receive fairly widespread rainfall and south-interior Karnataka will receive scattered rainfall, Patil added.

rainfall in districts

-40% Chamarajanagar
-29% Chikkamagaluru
-20% Davangere 
-43% Hassan
-31% Kolar
-19% Mysuru
-23% Shivamogga

