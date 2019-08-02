Home States Karnataka

Mangalore Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil transferred to Bengaluru city

Patil's transfer order comes a day after Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha was found ded on the banks of a river.

Outgoing Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil

Outgoing Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil (Photo| Mangaluru City Police website)

By ANI

MANGALURU: A day after the body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha was found here on the banks of a river, the government transferred Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil with immediate effect on August 1.

Patil is being replaced by Dr Subramanyeshara Rao, who is currently serving as DIG, Intelligence Bengaluru. Patil is now posted as DIG and Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Bengaluru City. Also, Hanumantharaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City has been transferred as SP, Davanagere District.

Following a massive search operation involving multiple agencies, the body of Siddhartha was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on July 31. The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi had on Wednesday said that an inquiry will be conducted into Siddhartha's death.

