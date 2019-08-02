Home States Karnataka

Non-supply of uniforms irks Lokayukta  

The Lokayukta noted that the students, who are studying in schools belonging to corporation, usually come from economically weaker sections of society.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has directed the commissioners of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Department of Public Instructions and other authorities to submit a report by August 16 with regard to the issue of non-supply of uniform, shoes and textbooks to BBMP schools in the city even two months after the classes commenced.

Registering suo motu proceedings based on a media report, the Lokayukta said the authorities concerned are required to make necessary arrangements to implement the government scheme which provides the facilities to the school-going children well in advance ie. before the commencement of the school or to be given on the date of the reopening of the schools. 

He warned that the said issue should be considered as mal-administration on the part of the the officials who are in charge of extending the facilities to students. The failure to supply the amenities to the students will result in violation of the fundamental right to education guaranteed to the students under Article 21 (A) of the Constitution and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education. 

