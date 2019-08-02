Home States Karnataka

Yeddiyurappa’s cabinet may shape up in a week

To mark a week of taking oath as CM for the fourth time, he will visit iconic Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana today

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 07:05 AM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seeking blessings | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To mark a week of taking oath as chief minister for the fourth time in 12 years, BS Yediyurappa will visit the iconic Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana on Friday. The auspicious new moon day, incidentally, falls on the same day when a devout Yediyurappa offers prayers at the Sita Ramachandraswamy temple, marking the first of his temple visits outside the state, ever since he became chief minister. 

Party insiders shared a joke that Yediyurappa’s prayer will include hassle-free cabinet formation, especially when the number of aspirants is increasing by the day. While party president Amit Shah will be the final authority on the cabinet as well as portfolios, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Muralidhar Rao and State Organising General Secretary Arun Kumar are expected to prepare a shortlist of probables.

“The common practice, according to party convention, is to consult the Core Committee and prepare a shortlist, but that is not happening this time around. It seems more unilateral,” said an office-bearer of the state BJP. While it is not necessary for Yediyurappa to visit Shah in New Delhi to get his ministerial list approved, he is likely to visit the party president on August 5 or 6 as a matter of courtesy, after taking over as chief minister, and get the go-ahead for the swearing-in ceremony. 

BJP sources suggest that cabinet formation is likely around August 9, but who will be part of the cabinet and portfolio allocation remains a mystery. Probable names include Jagadish Shettar, Sreeramulu, Karunakar Reddy, Sunil Kumar, Arvind Limbavali, Madhu Swamy JC, Dr Ashwath Narayana, MLC Tejaswini Gowda, R Ashoka, KS Eshwarappa, Ravi Subramanya, Umanath Kotian, Basavaraj Bommai, Suresh Kumar, Govind Karjol, SA Ramdas, KG Bopaiah, CS Niranjan Kumar, V Somanna, Shashikala Jolle, Umesh Katti, Balachandra Jarkiholi, Murugesh Nirani, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Subhash Guttedar, Kalakappa Bandi, CM Udasi, Renukacharya, Kumar Bangarappa, CT Ravi and MLC N Ravikumar. 
Considering the precarious number game at play in the legislative assembly, the BJP high command is also said to be concerned over petitions submitted by 17 disqualified MLAs in the Supreme Court.

