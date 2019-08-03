Home States Karnataka

BJP’s big challenge: Picking 20 names from 60 aspirants

There has been speculations that R Ashok will be given Bengaluru Development Minister, Jagadish Shettar will be allotted Revenue, and Eshwarappa for Home.

Published: 03rd August 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As BS Yediyurappa has to accommodate disqualified MLAs in his cabinet, a large number of ministerial berths will be given to the rebels from Congress and JDS.

BJP will face the toughest challenge to allot seats to its own party leaders as there are at least 60 aspirants from BJP who are eying about 20 remaining berths.

BSY will be going to New Delhi on August 6 and camping there for three days to finalise the list.

He is preparing the list and many community leaders and senior leaders are asking him to induct their candidate’s name in the cabinet.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior BJP leader on anonymity said there are 105 BJP MLAs, of which 29 have served as ministers previously.

This apart there are more than 22 MLAs who have won more than three to four times, but never served as a minister.

BSY has a challenge to take these people’s confidence in allotting berths. However, the biggest challenge is to accommodate 12 to 13 disqualified MLAs who are coming from Congress and JDS.  

Belagavi and Bengaluru has a large number of aspirants, and it will be difficult to choose one or two MLAs. “In Bengaluru alone we have over ten aspirants, including rebels,” he said.

“We cannot accommodate more candidates from the same region just because there are many aspirants. There are large number of Vokkaligas and Lingayats in BJP. Allotting berths caste wise, will be another major challenge. Our leaders might convince them making chairpersons for various boards and corporations,’’ sources said.

There has been speculations that R Ashok will be given Bengaluru Development Minister, Jagadish Shettar will be allotted Revenue, and Eshwarappa for Home.

“The Central leaders are most likely to give us a surprise like they did for the Speaker. This time, it is different as everything will be finalised at the Central level. The list they approve, will definitely disappoint some state BJP leaders,’’ said another BJP leader.

Mission accomplished, now BJP leaders hopeful of getting rewarded

BJP state leaders, who have been accomplishing missions entrusted to them since 2018, now hope to get rewarded. If not cabinet, then at least a key party post seems to be on the minds of the state leaders. Some of the hopeful leaders are N Ravikumar, who camped in Kalaburagi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and became instrumental in Congress Veteran Mallikarjun Kharge’s defeat, Sriramulu, who gave former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a run for his money in Badami despite already contesting in Molakalmuru in 2018 assembly polls, C T Ravi, who was in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Arvind Limbavali, who played a pivotal role in coordinating with the Central leadership during rebellion in the coalition government, Dr Ashwathnarayana, who was seen with rebel ex-MLAs multiple times and has been credited with keeping the rebel MLAs in BJP’s good books and vice versa, and ensuring logistics, R Ashoka who unabashedly escorted MTB Nagaraj to Mumbai after he resigned as MLA to Basavraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and JC Madhuswamy who defended the BJP against all allegations vehemently on the floor of the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp