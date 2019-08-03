BJP’s big challenge: Picking 20 names from 60 aspirants

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As BS Yediyurappa has to accommodate disqualified MLAs in his cabinet, a large number of ministerial berths will be given to the rebels from Congress and JDS.

BJP will face the toughest challenge to allot seats to its own party leaders as there are at least 60 aspirants from BJP who are eying about 20 remaining berths.

BSY will be going to New Delhi on August 6 and camping there for three days to finalise the list.

He is preparing the list and many community leaders and senior leaders are asking him to induct their candidate’s name in the cabinet.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior BJP leader on anonymity said there are 105 BJP MLAs, of which 29 have served as ministers previously.

This apart there are more than 22 MLAs who have won more than three to four times, but never served as a minister.

BSY has a challenge to take these people’s confidence in allotting berths. However, the biggest challenge is to accommodate 12 to 13 disqualified MLAs who are coming from Congress and JDS.

Belagavi and Bengaluru has a large number of aspirants, and it will be difficult to choose one or two MLAs. “In Bengaluru alone we have over ten aspirants, including rebels,” he said.

“We cannot accommodate more candidates from the same region just because there are many aspirants. There are large number of Vokkaligas and Lingayats in BJP. Allotting berths caste wise, will be another major challenge. Our leaders might convince them making chairpersons for various boards and corporations,’’ sources said.

There has been speculations that R Ashok will be given Bengaluru Development Minister, Jagadish Shettar will be allotted Revenue, and Eshwarappa for Home.

“The Central leaders are most likely to give us a surprise like they did for the Speaker. This time, it is different as everything will be finalised at the Central level. The list they approve, will definitely disappoint some state BJP leaders,’’ said another BJP leader.

Mission accomplished, now BJP leaders hopeful of getting rewarded

BJP state leaders, who have been accomplishing missions entrusted to them since 2018, now hope to get rewarded. If not cabinet, then at least a key party post seems to be on the minds of the state leaders. Some of the hopeful leaders are N Ravikumar, who camped in Kalaburagi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and became instrumental in Congress Veteran Mallikarjun Kharge’s defeat, Sriramulu, who gave former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a run for his money in Badami despite already contesting in Molakalmuru in 2018 assembly polls, C T Ravi, who was in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Arvind Limbavali, who played a pivotal role in coordinating with the Central leadership during rebellion in the coalition government, Dr Ashwathnarayana, who was seen with rebel ex-MLAs multiple times and has been credited with keeping the rebel MLAs in BJP’s good books and vice versa, and ensuring logistics, R Ashoka who unabashedly escorted MTB Nagaraj to Mumbai after he resigned as MLA to Basavraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and JC Madhuswamy who defended the BJP against all allegations vehemently on the floor of the House.