In under two months, Bengaluru gets second police chief

In an unprecedented move, the new BJP government in the state has transferred the City Police Commissioner just 48 days after he took charge.

Bhaskar Rao takes charge as City Police Commissioner on Friday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unprecedented move, the new BJP government in the state has transferred the City Police Commissioner just 48 days after he took charge. Additional Director General of Police Bhaskar Rao, who was heading the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) force, took charge as the new city police chief on Friday, replacing Alok Kumar.

Rao, an IPS officer of 1990 batch, didn’t waste much time and took charge within two hours after the government issued the transfer orders. It is learnt that Kumar walked out of his office minutes after receiving the orders.

In other changes, IGP Hemant Nimbalkar has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru city. The post had been lying vacant. R Chethan has been posted as Superintendent of Police-Coastal Security, Udupi, while D Devaraja has been transferred as SP-CID and M Ashwini is posted as DCP (Intelligence).

Inspector-General of Police Umesh Kumar, who was Additional Commissioner of Police (West), was transferred and replaced by DIG

B R Ravikanthe Gowda in the downgraded post. However, the order was cancelled a while later and Umesh Kumar retained in the same post.

