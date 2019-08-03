JDS stalwart AH Vishwanath to retire from active politics
Rebels JDS MLA A H Vishwanath has decided not to contest the byelections from Hunsur assembly constituency and retire from electoral politics.
Waging a legal battle against then Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for disqualifying him and his colleagues from the Assembly, Vishwanath held talks with his close associates and friends before making the decision public.
He was denied ministry and instead made JDS state president by party supremo H D Deve Gowda. Upset with prominence given to former Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, Vishwanath felt cornered and revolted along with 15 MLAs of Congress and JDS.