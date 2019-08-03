Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to meet PM Modi on August 6

As per official schedule, he will also call on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. He is also slated to meet union ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) from Karnataka.

Published: 03rd August 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

B S Yedyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and several union ministers on August 6, his office said Saturday.

In his first visit to Delhi after taking over as chief minister, Yediyurappa will hold a dinner meeting with MPs and union ministers representing Karnataka and have discussions on state-specific issues and development related projects.

According to a tentative tour schedule of the chief minister released by his office, Yediyurappa will leave for Delhi on August 5 night and next morning meet the vice president following which a meeting with prime minister Modi has been scheduled.

He will meet several ministers in the UnionMinistry followed by a dinner meeting with MPs and ministers representing Karnataka.

Yediyurappa will also hold a series of meetings with several union ministers on August 7.

During his stay in Delhi, he is also expected to discuss with the party high command, including BJP national president Amit Shah, on the crucial state cabinet expansion and seek their approval for it.

Yediyurappa is under pressure from within and from the opposition following the delay in expanding the ministry even a week after taking over as chief minister.

Yediyurappa said on August 6 evening a meeting of all MPs from the state has been convened in Delhi and he will discuss with them pending works relating to Karnataka and development work that needs to be undertaken.

He said he has not been able to meet Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah (Home minister and party president), Rajnath Singh (Defence minister), Nitin Gadkari (Transport Minister), and Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance Minister) since becoming chief minister.

"I will meet all of them. On August 6 morning, I will also be meeting Vice President Venkaiah Naidu," he said at a BJP event here.

Yediyurappa Saturday inaugurated the BJP membership campaign at State BJP office, Jagannath Bhavan, organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Stating that during the previous membership drive in the State BJP was able to enrol 80 lakh new members, Yediyurappa, also the party's state unit president, said: "this time we have decided to add 50lakh more members, and already 12 lakh new members have registered."

In every assembly constituency, the party wanted to enrol 50,000 new members and in every booth 100 new members, he said, adding the workers, leaders, MLAs and MPs have to strive towards it.

The party will have to win assembly, Lok Sabha, zilla panchayat and local body elections on the strength of the organisation and for this expansion of the party and its workers is important, he said.

Yediyurappa pointed out that for the first time in its history, BJP was able to win 25 Lok Sabha seats, out of 28 in the state, along with one independent supported by the party, based on the strength of the organisation.

Referring to his dual responsibility, Yediyurappa saidon one side he has got the opportunity to strengthen the party.

"On the other, I have got an opportunity to work as the chief minister by God's grace. Without wasting time, I will work for the people."

Referring to schemes announced by him, including an additional Rs 4,000 from the state government to beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, loan waiver for weavers, fishermen and housing scheme for poor, he said "without any discrimination, maintaining peace and tranquillity, I want to continue the good work.

