Karnataka farmers to get Rs 4,000 more under central scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new BJP government in the state, led by BS Yediyurappa, has hit the ground running. In one of the first major decisions, it has enhanced the annual financial assistance to poor farmers under the central government’s PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by Rs 4,000. In the next 10 days, over 31 lakh farmers can expect the first instalment of Rs 2,000 in additional assistance.

Karnataka is the first state to announce additional assistance under the central scheme and farmers will get a total of Rs 10,000 under PM-KSNY. Soon after taking over as Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa had announced the additional Rs 4,000 assistance. Speaking to mediapersons after an eight-hour marathon meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats on Friday, the CM said the money will be deposited in farmers’ bank accounts in 10 days.

According to the CM’s office, the state government had sent a list of 43.75 lakh farmers to the Centre for inclusion under the scheme. So far, Rs 6,000 each has been credited to 31.72 lakh eligible farmers’ accounts directly, totalling Rs 634.50 crore.

The CM directed the officials to take up drought relief works like providing drinking water, fodder, employment guarantee schemes on a war-footing and officials involved have been told to work even on weekends. Also, officials overseeing drought relief works have been told not to avail any leave for the next three months.

The official machinery has been directed to expedite the process of scrutinising cases of farmers’ suicides and providing compensation to their families within three days.

The CM directed the officials to encourage fodder production in farms and as an incentive, suggested that the fodder grown by farmers be procured at Rs 4,000 per ton, up from the current rate of Rs 3,000 per ton.

He directed senior officers including the Chief Secretary and district in-charge secretaries to visit the districts once a month and review progress of works. District Deputy Commissioners and and zilla panchayat CEOs were also told to visit every taluk at least once in a fortnight and attend to public grievances.

Irregularities in Anna Bhagya

Yediyurappa expressed displeasure over alleged irregularities in implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme and directed officials to streamline the delivery system. There are around 1.12 crore beneficiaries and many of them are above poverty line and hence ineligible, he said.