Khanapur girl part of World Para-Badminton Championship

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Arati Patil playing badminton

Arati Patil playing badminton. (Photo | EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Arati Janoba Patil, a native of Nandgad village in Khanapur taluk presently staying at Uchgaon village in Kolhapur district, has been selected for the BWF World Para-Badminton Championship, to be held in Switzerland from August 20-25.

Arati (22), a specially-abled player, was born with one hand. From a tender age, she had a passion for sports. It didn’t take long for determination and hard work she has abundance of, converting into success.
She grabbed the attention of selectors when she proved her mettle in several state, national and international-level badminton competitions.

She bagged the silver medal in Asian Youth Para Games held in Dubai in 2017, and a bronze medal in Victor-Denmark Para-Badminton Championship held in Denmark in 2018. She won bronze again in Uganda Para-Badminton, an international event held in Uganda in April 2019. Her consistent good performances in international events made selectors choose Arati for the world badminton championship.

Arati was born and raised in a poor family at Nandgad village, which happens to be the birthplace of great patriot Sangolli Rayanna. Needless to say, people of Khanapur sing praises of her success.
Speaking to Express, Arati said, “Support and encouragement of my father Janoba, uncle Nagendra Sambrekar and coach Sunil Dewang helped me reach this level in badminton. Although our financial condition was not good, my father arranged money by taking loans for my training and travel expenses to participate in international competitions. I could not have achieved this without my family’s support.”
Arati is one among 21 players who will represent India in World Para Badminton Championship. A team of 30 including coach, manager, physiotherapist will leave for Switzerland on August 15. Physically challenged sportsmen from about 50 countries will take part in the event.

Financial support needed

Only 22 participants including coaches have got travel and other expenditure from the government, while the Paralympic Committee of India has conveyed that the remaining eight players have to bear their own travel and other expenditure.

Although Arati has been selected in the Indian squad, she will not be paid. Arati needed about Rs 2.5 lakh for her expenses of travel and stay, and her family is facing great hardship to arrange this sum. Her father who is a construction worker is struggling to arrange the same.“My father has already arranged Rs 1 lakh by taking a loan. I am in need of Rs 1.5 lakh,” said Arati. Philanthropists could help this budding sportswoman participate on a global platform and give her a chance to make the country proud.

