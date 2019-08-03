Temple not a commercial establishment, says Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has said that a temple is not a commercial establishment or an establishment and therefore the employees of a temple are not entitled to gratuity under Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

The three-judge full bench of High Court comprising Justices B V Nagarathna, K N Phaneendra and B A Patil, said this while partly allowing the appeal filed by Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi District.

“The Union Government has not notified a temple as an establishment or a class of establishment and neither has the appellant temple (Sri Mookambika) by itself been notified for the purpose of applicability of Section 1(3)(c) of Gratuity Act, 1972.

However, the temple does not fall within the expression (such other establishment or class of establishment) which has been notified by the Union government under Section 1(3)(C) of 1972 Act. Under Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, the State has also notified temples in general or appellate temple in particular. Hence, temples are excluded from the definition of commercial establishment,” the court said.

“A temple is a place of religious worship or meant for a religious purpose. Therefore, the appellant temple being a temple cannot be by any stretch of imagination be construed as an establishment under the provisions of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act,” the HC said.

It is held that a temple does not come within the meaning of the definition of Section 1(3)(b) of the Gratuity Act, 1972, and does not answer to the description of “commercial establishment” under Section 2(e) of Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, and has no applicability of Gratuity Act.

As Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, being a special enactment and received president’s nod, prevails over Gratuity Act, which is a general enactment, in the payment of gratuity for employees of temples in Karnataka.

Therefore, pay gratuity to one Raviraja Shetty as per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, and Rules within four weeks, the court directed Sri Mookambika temple. On April 26, 2012, the Deputy Commissioner (Labour) confirmed the order dated March 30, 2011. Hence, temple filed appeal before the HC.

CAT Members get notice in contempt case

The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the judicial and administrative members of the Bengaluru Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in relation to a contempt petition. Dr K B Suresh is the judicial member, while CV Shankar is the administrative member in this case. The division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice H P Sandesh issued notice to them after hearing the petition filed by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Prabhakar Singh, Director General, Central Public Works Department.

RSS worker murder case: bail plea of accused rejected

The Karnataka High Court on Friday rejected the bail petition filed by Asim Shariff, an accused in the murder of RSS worker Rudresh, at Shivajinagar in the city. Observing that the there is a prima facie case against Shariff, a local leader of Popular Front of India, the division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice H P Sandesh rejected the bail petition. Contending that he is no where connected with the murder, Shariff moved the HC. The NIA Special Court had rejected Shariff’s bail plea on December 3, 2018. Rudresh was murdered on October 16, 2016 at Shivajinagar.