  VG Siddhartha's preliminary autopsy report with sleuths

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The medical superintendent at Mangaluru’s Wenlock Hospital has submitted VG Siddhartha’s preliminary postmortem report to the investigating officer (IO) on Friday. However, the police is tight-lipped about the report.

It may be recalled that Cafe Coffee Day founder Siddhartha went missing on Monday evening in Mangaluru. His body was later found in the backwaters of the Netravathi river in Hoige Bazaar. Police are probing the death, and visited the I-T office in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The medical superintendent, Dr Rajeshwari Devi, told The New Indian Express that she had submitted the preliminary report to the IO in the case, Kodandarama. When asked about the contents of the report, she said, “The report is with the IO. I am a government official, and as per protocol, I am not supposed to reveal details of the report.”

A senior police officer refused to divulge any details either. Sources privy to the details of the case revealed that the death was due to drowning, but no official had confirmed the same. DCP (Law and Order), Mangaluru, said, “Since the case is still being investigated, we cannot share any information right now. The authorities concerned will share all necessary information when the time is right.”