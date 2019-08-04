Home States Karnataka

After ministry formation, it’s Karnataka Budget on CM Yediyurappa’s mind

Sources said that the Budget preparation would begin in the next couple of weeks and would have a special emphasis on 17 constituencies that may go to polls.

Published: 04th August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 08:53 AM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo| PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: After finishing the task of ministry formation, the next thing on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s plate will be presenting a new budget.

While he sought a vote-on-account for three months till October 31, sources say he is planning to present a budget, with his trademark focus on the agriculture sector by September.

Yediyurappa’s move to seek approval for three months hints at his desire to present a new budget. However, for the near future, he will have his hands busy tracking the petitions of the disqualified rebel MLAs and selecting his new team. Only after this task is complete, is he likely to focus on the budget as well as the appointment of a financial advisor to the Government.

The Lingayat strongman has been a strong supporter of farmers in his four-decade-long political career.

He made history by presenting an agriculture budget in his previous term. This time around, he will mostly present a similar budget, to assert the BJP’s position as a pro-farmer party.

ALSO READ | Won’t destabilise govt, let Yediyurappa rule: Deve Gowda

Soon after he took oath as Chief Minister, he announced an enhancement of the financial assistance to poor farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by Rs 4,000, benefiting more than 31 lakh farmers.

He also waived off loans amounting to Rs 100 crore for weavers and Rs 60 crore for fishermen.

Sources said that the Budget preparation would begin in the next couple of weeks and would have a special emphasis on 17 constituencies that may go to polls.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to meet PM Modi on August 6

Speaking to The New Indian Express, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that any new government had the right to present its own budget.  

Shettar said that as of now, Yediyurappa had not discussed whether he would present a fresh budget.

According to renowned economist Professor C K Renukarya, while a new CM had the right to introduce new programmes and present a new budget, he opined that presenting the budget in the middle of the financial year could hamper developmental works.

