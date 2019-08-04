Contours of Yediyurappa's cabinet next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time after taking over as Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa will head to the national capital early next week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the party to get a go-ahead for induction of ministers into his cabinet.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that during his three-day visit to New Delhi starting Monday evening, the CM is expected to discuss probable candidates and get clearance for their induction. Given the number of aspirants from within the party and the likelihood of keeping some slots open to accommodate the rebel MLAs who helped BJP form the government in the state, the ministry expansion may not be an easy task for the CM and the party leadership.

“The process of shortlisting names started soon after Yediyurappa took over as Chief Minister and around 15 ministers are likely to be inducted in the first round. However, a final decision on the choices and number of ministers will be taken by the top brass,” said a party leader.

On Saturday, the CM said he will be meeting the PM and some Union ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday. He is also holding a meeting with MPs from Karnataka on Tuesday evening to discuss other development issues.

Sources in the CMO said apart from official engagements, which include discussing projects related to the state with Union ministers, Yediyurappa will also be taking up other issues with the party leaders as he will be meeting them for the first time after taking over as CM.

Yediyurappa has come under fire from the opposition Congress and JDS which have questioned the delay in inducting ministers even after nine days since he took over as Chief Minister.

“The kind of urgency Yediyurappa showed while taking oath is not reflected in the induction of ministers. The state is reeling under drought while some parts are flooded, but the administration has come to a standstill,” said senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Rubbishing Congress’ charge, the CM said he has been working without wasting any time. “By God’s grace, I have got an opportunity to work as Chief Minister of the state and I am trying to work without wasting any precious time,” he said on Saturday while taking part in the BJP state unit’s drive to register new members. Yediyurappa is also the president of state unit of the party.

To drive home the point that his government is taking many proactive measures, the CM listed out the initiatives taken in the last week. “Though the state’s financial position is not very good, we announced additional financial assistance of Rs 4,000 each per farmer under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna,” the CM said.

He also referred to his eight-hour long marathon meeting with senior officers on Friday. In the meeting, he had directed all senior officers, including the Chief Secretary, to visit districts every month and asked officers involved in drought relief activities to work even on Saturdays and Sundays.