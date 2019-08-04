I won’t join BJP: Expelled BSP MLA N Mahesh

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Expelled BSP MLA N Mahesh ruled out joining the BJP and claimed that he is an independent MLA.Refuting charges that he is lured by the BJP, Mahesh said a few vested interests have carried out a propaganda against him out of desperation.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the Kollegal lawmaker claimed that party supermo Mayawati had directed him to take a neutral stand during trust vote sought by H D Kumaraswamy. “I followed her instructions and stayed away from the trust vote. But, it’s unfortunate that Mayawati has expelled me for not supporting the coalition government,” he added. He said he came to know about the development through media as he doesn’t use WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter. He said BSP MP Siddaratha, also Karnataka in-charge had directed him to take a neutral stand and not support any political party.

Mahesh said the BSP chief has written a letter to Speaker appealing for his disqualification.