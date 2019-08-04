IMA scam: Mansoor Khan in SIT custody till Aug 16

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, after waiting for 15 days, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud case, got custody of IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan on Saturday. Mansoor will be in SIT custody till August 16.

With his arrest, several IPS officers, bureaucrats and politicians are said to be on the edge as earlier, the Enforcement Directorate, had reportedly found names of 15 politicians and six IPS officers from the laptop recovered from Mansoor.

“We have taken Mansoor into custody and are interrogating him. Details of the interrogation cannot be disclosed now. It is a long process and we can’t share more details,” said an SIT officer.Without wasting any time, the SIT — which got Mansoor’s custody at 6 pm from Parappana Agrahara Central prison — began his interrogation at its office located in the CID office premises.

According to sources, the SIT team is seeking details of not only his financial transactions, but also on the whole business module followed by him. SIT has received a few names from investigations done by the ED and those details will also be corroborated. Several arrests are expected soon based on Mansoor’s statements, said a source from the SIT.

Meanwhile, the statement of IPS officer Ajay Hilori, who was the then DCP East, was recorded on Saturday. He was questioned by the SIT on Friday. According to sources, the officer in his statement explained about why he could not initiate action against the IMA, as there was no one who came forward with any complaint. Also, the only person who came forward to lodge a complaint was a Tahsildar stating that there were many people who were being cheated by the IMA. However, the Tahsildar was reportedly asked to bring the grieved person to lodge a complaint but no one came forward.

Hilori was serving as DCP, Bengaluru East, under whose jurisdiction the IMA office was located.“Statement from Hilori has been recorded. The documents of correspondence have also been received. Based on Mansoor’s statement, further enquiry or interrogations will be done,” said a senior police officer from SIT.

Meanwhile, the SIT officers rubbished rumours that Hilori was questioned about the gun licence issued to Mansoor.A senior officer investigating the case said, “The license was issued in the south-east zone and it had nothing to do with east zone DCP. It is not true.”