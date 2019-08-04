Home States Karnataka

IMA scam: Mansoor Khan in SIT custody till Aug 16

IMA founder’s interrogation has a lot of senior police officers, bureaucrats and politicians on edge because of the reported list of names retrieved from Mansoor’s laptop earlier

Published: 04th August 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, after waiting for 15 days, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud case, got custody of IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan on Saturday. Mansoor will be in SIT custody till August 16.

With his arrest, several IPS officers, bureaucrats and politicians are said to be on the edge as earlier, the Enforcement Directorate, had reportedly found names of 15 politicians and six IPS officers from the laptop recovered from Mansoor.

“We have taken Mansoor into custody and are interrogating him. Details of the interrogation cannot be disclosed now. It is a long process and we can’t share more details,” said an SIT officer.Without wasting any time, the SIT — which got Mansoor’s custody at 6 pm from Parappana Agrahara Central prison — began his interrogation at its office located in the CID office premises.

According to sources, the SIT team is seeking details of not only his financial transactions, but also on the whole business module followed by him. SIT has received a few names from investigations done by the ED and those details will also be corroborated. Several arrests are expected soon based on Mansoor’s statements, said a source from the SIT.

Meanwhile, the statement of IPS officer Ajay Hilori, who was the then DCP East, was recorded on Saturday. He was questioned by the SIT on Friday. According to sources, the officer in his statement explained about why he could not initiate action against the IMA, as there was no one who came forward with any complaint. Also, the only person who came forward to lodge a complaint was a Tahsildar stating that there were many people who were being cheated by the IMA. However, the Tahsildar was reportedly asked to bring the grieved person to lodge a complaint but no one came forward.

Hilori was serving as DCP, Bengaluru East, under whose jurisdiction the IMA office was located.“Statement from Hilori has been recorded. The documents of correspondence have also been received. Based on Mansoor’s statement, further enquiry or interrogations will be done,” said a senior police officer from SIT.

Meanwhile, the SIT officers rubbished rumours that Hilori was questioned about the gun licence issued to Mansoor.A senior officer investigating the case said, “The license was issued in the south-east zone and it had nothing to do with east zone DCP. It is not true.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIT IMA scam Mohammed Mansoor Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp