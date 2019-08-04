My meeting with CM has nothing to do with IMA: Roshan Baig

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disqualified Congress MLA Roshan Baig reportedly met Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Saturday and sought ‘help’ to stop the Special Investigation Team (SIT) authorities from harassing him. However, when TNSE contacted Baig, he denied it and said he did meet the chief minister but submitted a letter seeking police protection on August 12 for Bakrid celebrations and it had nothing to do with the IMA case.

According to sources, Baig, who has been accused of taking Rs 400 crore by the founder of IMA Mansoor Khan, is upset with the investigating officers who have been repeatedly calling him for interrogation. It can be recalled that he was detained by the officials of SIT for questioning on July 15 when he was reportedly flying out of Bengaluru in a chartered flight. The SIT had also recently called him for questioning on July 31 along with political leader, Zameer Ahmed Khan. However, while Zameer went Baig did not.

“Bakrid is our main festival and as a precautionary measure we sought police protection from the CM and I met him with a letter seeking police protection in the city on August 12. It has nothing to do with IMA,” Baig clarified.

On being asked about his comments on Mansoor being taken into custody and whether his name would come out during the investigation, he said, “I don’t want to comment on this. I will answer to the SIT if I am called.”

It can be recalled herethat Baig had earlier denied that he met BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MJ Akbar in Delhi. It was speculated that Baig will quit the party, and based on this and his alleged involvement in the IMA fraud, he was reportedly suspended by the Congress.