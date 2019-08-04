Nikhil won’t contest, you let him down in LS polls: HDK

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has put an end to speculations of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy contesting by-elections from KR Pet. Kumaraswamy and his family have started looking for a prospective local candidate to retain KR Pet constituency and no one from their family will contest the by-election.

“You let my son down in the Lok Sabha elections. The party will field a local candidate. It is now up to you people to ensure his victory,” said Kumaraswamy.

Recalling former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s relationship with KR pet and his struggle to get them Cauvery and Hemavathi water, he said that youths, instead of making memes on ‘Nikhil Ellidiyappa’ should also know the facts.