Home States Karnataka

Internal bickering is back, and it’s Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s real challenge

17 disqualified MLAs who were instrumental in the collapse of the previous government have also started exerting pressure on Yediyurappa.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the road to becoming the Chief Minister was bumpy for BS Yediyurappa, the path to keep his chair stable seems to be a bigger challenge. Cabinet expansion is expected to be just the beginning of Yediyurappa’s troubles. Internal bickering in the party - that had taken a backseat with the single goal of toppling the Congress-JDS coalition government - is now threatening to make a resurgence. 

The 17 disqualified MLAs, deep-seated internal turmoil trickling down to even the booth level, excessive control by the central leadership and the compulsions to give in to demands of his own followers and community leaders, has already put Yediyurappa in a spot.

The very fact that Yediyurappa is entirely dependent upon the Central leadership - more specifically National President Amit Shah - on decisions of cabinet expansion shows a reduced power, control and influence of the man who at one point single-handedly managed to give BJP its very first government in a southern state. 

The heavy dependence on the central leadership is also fuelling the anti-Yediyurappa camp within the BJP, party insiders say. His reluctance to involve state leaders in any decision-making process has already started irking many. “The core committee should sit together and decide on who should be part of the cabinet and what portfolios they get. The list should then be sent to the central leadership for approval or any changes, but no such discussions have taken place at the state level. He doesn’t have the mentality to involve everyone,” said a BJP office-bearer. 

17 disqualified MLAs who were instrumental in the collapse of the previous government have also started exerting pressure on Yediyurappa. Just over the weekend, Dr K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig and BC Patil visited Yediyurappa. 

Floating an independent party to contest elections, or fielding a candidate of their choice, or contesting the bypolls independently, depending on the Supreme Court’s verdict, are possibilities that the disqualified MLAs are contemplating. While it serves the purpose of proving to court that their intention to resign was not party-hopping, it could also help BJP accommodate them in the cabinet. Sceptical over how rapidly things around him change once the cabinet is expanded, Yediyurappa is heavily dependent on the high command to quell any rebellion that may threaten his government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka politics Karnataka BJP Karnataka BJP bickering Karnataka BJP cabinet
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp