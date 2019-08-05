Internal bickering is back, and it’s Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s real challenge

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the road to becoming the Chief Minister was bumpy for BS Yediyurappa, the path to keep his chair stable seems to be a bigger challenge. Cabinet expansion is expected to be just the beginning of Yediyurappa’s troubles. Internal bickering in the party - that had taken a backseat with the single goal of toppling the Congress-JDS coalition government - is now threatening to make a resurgence.

The 17 disqualified MLAs, deep-seated internal turmoil trickling down to even the booth level, excessive control by the central leadership and the compulsions to give in to demands of his own followers and community leaders, has already put Yediyurappa in a spot.

The very fact that Yediyurappa is entirely dependent upon the Central leadership - more specifically National President Amit Shah - on decisions of cabinet expansion shows a reduced power, control and influence of the man who at one point single-handedly managed to give BJP its very first government in a southern state.

The heavy dependence on the central leadership is also fuelling the anti-Yediyurappa camp within the BJP, party insiders say. His reluctance to involve state leaders in any decision-making process has already started irking many. “The core committee should sit together and decide on who should be part of the cabinet and what portfolios they get. The list should then be sent to the central leadership for approval or any changes, but no such discussions have taken place at the state level. He doesn’t have the mentality to involve everyone,” said a BJP office-bearer.

17 disqualified MLAs who were instrumental in the collapse of the previous government have also started exerting pressure on Yediyurappa. Just over the weekend, Dr K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig and BC Patil visited Yediyurappa.

Floating an independent party to contest elections, or fielding a candidate of their choice, or contesting the bypolls independently, depending on the Supreme Court’s verdict, are possibilities that the disqualified MLAs are contemplating. While it serves the purpose of proving to court that their intention to resign was not party-hopping, it could also help BJP accommodate them in the cabinet. Sceptical over how rapidly things around him change once the cabinet is expanded, Yediyurappa is heavily dependent on the high command to quell any rebellion that may threaten his government.