Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurppa undertakes aerial survey of flood-affected districts

Yeddyurappa said that there is no dearth of funds to take up relief measures, the government is ready to get the money if necessary, from other agencies to help the flood-affected people.

Published: 05th August 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Aerial Survey of Raichur district by chief minister B. S. Yediyurppa on Monday

By Express News Service

RAICHUR (KARNATAKA): Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa held an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Raichur district on Monday morning and assured the flood-affected people that government would make all efforts to take up rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Speaking with presspersons after holding aerial survey, Yediyurappa said that there is no dearth of funds to take up relief measures, the government is ready to get the money if necessary, from other agencies to help the flood-affected people.

The chief minister said that as per the information he has, some bridges have been submerged in Raichur district and 14 families which were living in the village near Devaduga were surrounded by water. A boat and fire fighting force have been kept ready for rescuing those families. The government is providing food grains to the people of 51 villages of Devadurga and Lingsugur taluks of Raichur district which are on the bank of Krishna River and affected by floods.

Aerial view of the flood-affected areas of Raichur district 

Yediyurappa reminded the journalists about the relief measures taken by him when he was the chief minister in 2009 when the districts of Hyderabad Karnataka Region were affected by severe floods. The government would construct 1086 houses in Raichur district in the flood relief measures, he assured.

The chief minister said that he would hold a survey of Vijayapura and Bagalkot district till evening and would instruct the officers about the steps to be taken to take up relief measures. Yediyurappa further said that he would be leaving for New Delhi today evening and would appraise the flood situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and would seek immediate help from the centre. To a question, he said that he would also hold discussions about Cabinet formation with Prime Minister and Home Minister.

I have not made any delay

The chief minister denied that he has delayed visiting flood-affected areas. Yediyurappa said that since day 1 he is getting information about the flood situation and he has instructed the officers to take all steps to solve the problems of flood-affected areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Raichur floods aerial survey B S Yediyurappa
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp