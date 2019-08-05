Karnataka CM BS Yediyurppa undertakes aerial survey of flood-affected districts

By Express News Service

RAICHUR (KARNATAKA): Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa held an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Raichur district on Monday morning and assured the flood-affected people that government would make all efforts to take up rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Speaking with presspersons after holding aerial survey, Yediyurappa said that there is no dearth of funds to take up relief measures, the government is ready to get the money if necessary, from other agencies to help the flood-affected people.

The chief minister said that as per the information he has, some bridges have been submerged in Raichur district and 14 families which were living in the village near Devaduga were surrounded by water. A boat and fire fighting force have been kept ready for rescuing those families. The government is providing food grains to the people of 51 villages of Devadurga and Lingsugur taluks of Raichur district which are on the bank of Krishna River and affected by floods.

Aerial view of the flood-affected areas of Raichur district

Yediyurappa reminded the journalists about the relief measures taken by him when he was the chief minister in 2009 when the districts of Hyderabad Karnataka Region were affected by severe floods. The government would construct 1086 houses in Raichur district in the flood relief measures, he assured.

The chief minister said that he would hold a survey of Vijayapura and Bagalkot district till evening and would instruct the officers about the steps to be taken to take up relief measures. Yediyurappa further said that he would be leaving for New Delhi today evening and would appraise the flood situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and would seek immediate help from the centre. To a question, he said that he would also hold discussions about Cabinet formation with Prime Minister and Home Minister.

I have not made any delay

The chief minister denied that he has delayed visiting flood-affected areas. Yediyurappa said that since day 1 he is getting information about the flood situation and he has instructed the officers to take all steps to solve the problems of flood-affected areas.