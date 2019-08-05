Karnataka floods: CM BS Yediyurappa to take up aerial survey after facing flak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a marathon video conference meeting with District Commissioners of flood-affected districts on Sunday, CM BS Yediyurappa is all set to hop on a chopper and undertake an aerial survey on Monday.

After coming under severe fire for choosing to fly to New Delhi when parts of Karnataka are flooded, Yediyurappa has chosen to undertake aerial survey, but interestingly, will skip the worse affected district of the lot - Belagavi - due to bad weather.

The survey will be conducted in Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts. Yediyurappa will leave to New Delhi on Monday to decide on the cabinet expansion with Amit Shah.

While the decision to conduct the survey may have been taken independently, its announcement came hours after senior Congress leader HK Patil lambasted Yediyurappa for ignoring the flood situation.