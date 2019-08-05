Monsoon cascades in great demand on weekends around Karwar 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Monsoon cascades of Uttara Kannada district are attracting visitors in large number during weekends. Hanuman Lathi falls near Karwar, Husuru and Vatehole waterfalls near Siddapur, a small dam falls at Mirjan near Kumta, Bennehole falls near Sirsi are few to name.

Uttara Kannada which consists coastal and Malnad regions is home for hundreds of cascades and it is called as cradle of waterfalls. Many streams, rivers have created many waterfalls in forest area. In those, few are easily accessible and to reach other falls, tourists have to trek for few kilometers.

All most all taluks of the district have one or more seasonal small cascades which get life after a good rain. These seasonal waterfalls are very famous among locals and people wish to visit these falls rather than giant waterfalls like Jog falls, Sathodi, Magodu, Vibhooti, Vajra, Unchalli and other falls in the district.

Ganesh Naik of Golgod village near Siddapur said, he did not know about the falls, which is located in his taluk itself. He came to know about Husuru falls through a social media post and he visited the small cascade on Saturday along with his family members. The small cascade is not dangerous and anyone can easily get down into the flowing stream, therefore visited the falls with his family carrying food items.

These cascades become picnic spots as the people of their taluk or neighbouring taluks visit the falls during weekends with food and other edible items.

Harish Naik of Kumta said he has visited most of the main waterfalls which are famous and he is bored of visiting the same waterfalls every year. Therefore he has been visiting small seasonal cascades where they can easily move in the water and swim in the streams.

A small check dam on Kandagar road near Mirjan of Kumta taluk is one of the main attractive places in the taluk. Every day tourists from Kumta and surrounding places visit here and swim in the water that overflows from the dam. Ironically some youths visit here with alcohol and plastic wrapped food items and they polluted it. Few days ago Kumta police sub-inspector Sampath Kumar and his team visited the falls and took up cleaning work at the spot and also warned miscreants who spoil the beauty of the falls by throwing alcohol bottles.