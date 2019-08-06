Home States Karnataka

A historical wrong fixed: SM Krishna

  Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister SM Krishna welcomed the union government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution.

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister SM Krishna welcomed the union government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah scripted history by taking steps to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution, Krishna stated.

According to him, the provision of the Constitution were temporary and transient as decided by the Constituent Assembly. But it was travesty of historical truth that these ‘temporary and transient’ provisions had wrongly become a permanent phenomenon and also vested interests as well as instrument of vote-bank politics for a few political parties, he said.

“The BJP government has effectively corrected a historical and grave blunder which was committed by the first Prime Minister of free India. It was a ‘historical necessity’ to ensure total and complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir in the real and true sense of the word and this meaningful step will ensure that India is ‘one country’ with ‘one people’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” stated Krishna.

