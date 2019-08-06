Belagavi-Goa train to chug from August 16

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The South Western Railways has finally announced the train service between Belagavi and Vasco in Goa from August 16. An inaugural ‘inspection’ train will chug from Vasco to Belagavi on August 10. The train will be flagged off by Minster of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik at the Vasco Da Gama railway station in Goa.

The train will begin its regular journeys from August 16 from Belagavi. It will depart at 6.20 am from Belagavi and reach Vasco at 12.40 pm. Similarly, in the return journey, the train will depart from Vasco at 3.55 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 9.25 pm.

A senior official from the SWR said the train will be run biweekly on a trial basis for a period of three months. The railways feel that the new train could bring more business and improve tourism in the region.

“We will operate 28 trips and depending on the response, the services will be extended between the two states. The new service could boost trade and tourism between Belagavi and Goa.

A large-scale of commodities are transported to Goa from Belagavi on a daily basis. Besides tourists and businessmen, a large chunk of daily wage labourers visit Goa regularly,” the official said.