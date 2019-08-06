Home States Karnataka

Belagavi-Goa train to chug from August 16

The South Western Railways has finally announced the train service between Belagavi and Vasco in Goa from August 16.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Railway workers engaged in track-cleaning work near Castle Rock | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The South Western Railways has finally announced the train service between Belagavi and Vasco in Goa from August 16. An inaugural ‘inspection’ train will chug from Vasco to Belagavi on August 10. The train will be flagged off by Minster of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik at the Vasco Da Gama railway station in Goa. 

The train will begin its regular journeys from August 16 from Belagavi. It will depart at 6.20 am from Belagavi and reach Vasco at 12.40 pm. Similarly, in the return journey, the train will depart from Vasco at 3.55 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 9.25 pm.

A senior official from the SWR said the train will be run biweekly on a trial basis for a period of three months. The railways feel that the new train could bring more business and improve tourism in the region. 
“We will operate 28 trips and depending on the response, the services will be extended between the two states. The new service could boost trade and  tourism between Belagavi and Goa.

A large-scale of commodities are transported to Goa from Belagavi on a daily basis. Besides tourists and businessmen, a large chunk of daily wage labourers visit Goa regularly,” the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Western Railways Belagavi Goa
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp