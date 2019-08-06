Flood situation in north Karnataka grim, Army pressed into service

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The flood situation in the three districts of Hyderabad Karnataka (Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi), especially Raichur district, has remained grim for the fourth day on Tuesday.

A contingent of 120 army personnel has arrived to Raichur to assist the teams of NDRF (Natural Disaster Response Force) which were already pressed in to service to evacuate the people of 3 villages surrounded by water in Lingasugur Taluk. Raichur Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with the senior army officer who has arrived to Raichur for taking up rescue operations if necessary.

Speaking with Express, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Raichur district Govind Reddy said that NDRF teams were successful in bringing 18 villagers of Madaragaddi who were holdup in the flood waters by NDRF team. According to the reports, these 18 people were reluctant to vacate their village Madargaddi but the NDRF team persuaded them to move to the safe place with their (NDRF) help.

The people of Halahalligaddi village of Lingasugur taluk have already been rescued from flood waters by shifting them to safer place. The villagers of Karakalgaddi were reluctant to move from their native and were asking the officials not to force them to leave the place, Govind Reddy said.

District administration is supplying safe water to the affected people and has distributed food grains to the needy people. A Ganji Kendra has also been opened in Yaragodi village of Raichur taluk.

According to the latest information (at 4.00 P. M. on Tuesday) of Narayanpur dam, present outflow to Krishna River is 3,67,180 cusses and present inflow is 3,60,000 cusses. R. L.: 488.72 m Gross 22.98 tmc.

The threat of flash water larges loom till also in villages of Afzalpur, Jewargi and Kalaburagi taluks of Kalaburagi district which are on the bank of Bhima River. Assistant Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department looking after Sonna bridge cum barrage told Express that the inflow to the Sonna barrage is 36000 cusses from Ujani dam and Veer dam of Maharastra and the same quantity of water is being released to Bhima River. The storing capacity of Sonna bridge cum barrage is 3.1 TMC and as of now 2.6 TMC water is in the storage, he said.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi District administration has sounded alarm to the villages of Afzalpur, Jewargi and Kalaburagi taluk which are on the bank of Bhima River. The villagers have advised not to go to the river and not to allow their cattle to go near the river.

The sources said that as of now no villages were facing threat of flood though Narayanpur dam is situated in the district.

