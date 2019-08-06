Groundwork for Mysuru Dasara starts

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expected to chair Dasara High Power Committee on Friday, the district administration has swung into action to start the groundwork for the world-famous annual festival to be held in September.

The authorities of Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru Urban Development Authority and the district administration have listed out the works carried out by them during the previous year. They have also taken stock of the pending bills, and prepared a fresh proposal for this year’s Dasara, including the works to be completed, enhancing beautification of the city that would attract lakhs of tourists.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar held a meeting of the district officials to take note of the works taken by various departments. Since many of the officials, who had served during the Dasara festival, are transferred, there was also a preliminary discussion on forming a Dasara sub-committee.