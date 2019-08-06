Hospitals get NQAS status

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five district hospitals and one primary health care centre in the state have received the national quality assurance standard status. District hospitals in Tumakuru, Hassan, Kolar, Karwar and primary health care centre in Kolar have received the status.

The district hospital in Tumakuru had applied for the NQAS certification and the facility underwent assessment by a two-member team of empanelled external assessors and scored 91 per cent. Sri Chamarajendra Teaching Hospital in Hassan scored 88 per cent, SNR District Hospital Kolar scored 89 per cent while Karwar Teaching Hospital scored 95 per cent and Urban Primary Health Centre in Dharwad scored 91 per cent.