Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa writes to Maharashtra, Telangana CMs over abrupt release of water

He also appealed to Fadnavis to keep the state government informed about any release of water into Karnataka. 

Published: 06th August 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 09:08 AM

BSY, Yeddyurappa

BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA/BENGALURU: Angry over the abrupt release of water from Maharashtra to reservoirs of Karnataka, Chief Minister said, he has written to his counterpart in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, appealing to regulate the discharge of water. Specifically pointing out to the large quantity of water being released by Koyna dam to Krishna River, without regulations, Yediyurappa, in a letter dated August 4, requested for a regulated release of water in a phased manner to stop severe damage to crop, cattle, property and lives. He also appealed to Fadnavis to keep the state government informed about any release of water into Karnataka. 

Speaking to reporters at Vijayapura on Monday, he said, “I spoke about the condition of flood-affected areas of Mumbai-Karnataka region to the neighbouring state Chief Ministers. I also asked Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao to take the necessary steps in the light of the surplus discharge of water from Krishna to Narayanpura reservoir.” 

Speaking about the situation of the districts of North Karnataka, Yediyurappa said, “With god’s grace, no casualties have been reported in the flood-hit areas. The district administrations have taken precautions and ensured the safety of the people. I have directed them to take precautions and arrange necessary facilities for villagers hit by the floods, without bothering about the grants.”
 

