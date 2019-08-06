KPCC leaders call Article 370 abrogation undemocratic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s politicians reacted to the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, predictably along party lines. While ruling BJP leaders wholeheartedly welcomed it, opposition Congress leaders opposed it. Congress’ coalition partner JDS had, until a few days ago, also welcomed the move.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories is good news for all Indians. A historic resolution, salute to Narendra Modi-led government.’’ BJP leaders overwhelmingly supported and welcomed the move.BJP national organizing general secretary BL Santosh, who is from Karnataka, tweeted, “The working paper of operation Topac of Pakistan also mentions Article 370 as the tool for foisting discontent among a section of youths in Jammu and Kashmir. With the scrapping of this we have full confidence that J&K will proper multi-dimensionally.’’

Jaggesh and MP Prathap Simha of the BJP welcomed it. Jaggesh called it a restoration of India’s “crown”. CT Ravi told TNIE, “A 70-year blunder has ended. With this move, people will rejoice, it will fulfil the people’s aspirations, with this move Kashmiriyat and Bharatiyat (Indianness) both will be saved. What will be destroyed is family politics and terrorism.’’

Congress leader and former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara said, “We promised the people of J&K autonomy when they joined India. The government bulldozed that autonomy while keeping them in the dark. Every day, we are seeing what a mockery this government is making of Parliament. The executive is overpowering and bulldozing legislature. One hour to read and move bills as important as J&K reorganization is a joke.’’

Congress leader Priyank Kharge tweeted, “Is it justified shutting down an entire state and detaining former CMs and public representatives before taking an important decision that affects the state and its peoples? Not a single representative consulted, nor its people, is this democracy? What if it was our Karnataka?”



The Karnataka Congress was severely critical of the move in its tweet, and called it “undemocratic”, and carried out with use of force. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “If they find a solution to problems in Jammu and Kashmir, it is very good.”