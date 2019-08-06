KSRTC buses to have collision warning system

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleepy behind the wheel? This technology can tell. In order to curb frequent accidents by bus drivers, the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) has come up with an anti-collision system. The device will be attached to the bumpers of the buses. This system that alerts drivers to danger ahead will run on the Radio Frequency (RF) concept.

It will detect signals if there are obstacles 500 metres or 1km ahead and alerts the driver. First, a green alert will be sent to the driver. But if the driver fails to see it and is still coming towards the obstacle, then strong red alerts will be given where the driver will not fail to notice. “This system is introduced in order to bring down accidents as also alert the drivers if they are feeling drowsy,” said a KSRTC official.

Shivayogi C Kalsad, Managing Director of KSRTC, said, “This system will play a major role in addressing the road safety. More than campaigns the need of the day is to integrate infrastructure, technology and education to ensure that the systems are safe and take into account human error while designing systems. KSRTC will be coming up with more such initiatives for road safety.”

The system was tried as a pilot project in two KSRTC Volvo buses. Of the two buses, the system was carried out in one for one year. “As the results turned out to be good, we decided to go in for this system in another 10 buses. So far, in these ten buses too we have seen positive results,” said a senior KSRTC Official.

The official said that they plan to have it in 500 more buses, mainly the ones which are long-distance and on night travel. “Tenders have already been floated to get systems for 500 more buses. Each system will cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. The technology is very much present in buses in Europe and we decided to adapt the same,” added the official.KSRTC also plans to bring in cameras which will be placed in front of the drivers and will read the retina if they are sleepy and send alerts to the monitoring centre. This will also record the drivers’ behaviour with good and bad remarks of the driver.