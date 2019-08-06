Like father, like son? Politicians hope so

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: They might be tired of politics and ready to call it a day, but they certainly don’t seem ready to distance themselves from power. In the past one week, at least four netas, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, have expressed their desire to retire from active politics, while at the same time pushing for the political futures of their sons.

A few of them are still legislators, while others are rebels who exited their party and were subsequently disqualified. With a lot of time on their hands, they are anxious to see their sons prosper. Former JDS state president AH VIshwanath announced his exit from electoral politics last Friday. But sources say he is paving the way for his son Amit Devarahatti, who is expected to contest from Hunsur in the upcoming bypolls. Amit even visited B S Yediyurappa’s residence the day before he took oath, adding to the speculation.

At the time, Vishwanath was holed up in Mumbai with the other rebels. The very next day, an emotional Kumaraswamy spoke at length and said that his time in politics was done. At the same time, talks were underway for fielding Nikhil Kumaraswamy from KR Pete for the bypolls. While he publicly denied the same, sources say it is under consideration.

Following Kumaraswamy, former minister GT Devegowda, who defeated Siddaramaiah in the biggest upset of the state elections in 2018, expressed his desire to quit. He said that he would serve as MLA till his term ended. It is said that he has been lobbying hard for a ticket for his son GD Harish Gowda in the upcoming bypolls.

Another rebel MLA, MTB Nagaraj also hinted at exiting politics. His son Nithin Purshottam started his career as a BBMP Councillor in 2015 on a Congress ticket. Now, with his expulsion from the Congress, Nagaraj is looking for a political home for his son and hopes that the BJP would allow his son to contest the bypolls from Hosakote.