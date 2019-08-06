Non-bailable warrant against MP Kateel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court, which was set up to try cases against elected representatives, on Monday issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, in relation to a case registered against him for alleged provocative speech. The NBW was issued as Kateel failed to attend the hearing. The case against him was booked after he allegedly delivered a provocative speech while submitting a memorandum to the Konaje Circle Inspector.