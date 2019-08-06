Siddaramaiah undergoes eye surgery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddararamaiah, underwent eye surgery on Sunday evening at Ramesh Eye Clinic, in Bengaluru. Doctors who wheeled him for surgery performed the mandatory general examination on 70-year-old Siddaramaiah, before taking him for the surgery.

It was performed by a team headed by Dr TK Ramesh. He had earlier complained of a problem with his vision in his left eye, after checks they realised that the eye needed a surgery. The team of surgeons removed the affected lens from his left eye and replaced it with an artificial lens.