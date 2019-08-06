Siddhartha’s signatures sent to forensic lab

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The team investigating the case of CCD founder Siddhartha’s death has sent multiple sample documents carrying his signatures to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Madiwala in Bengaluru.

A senior police officer who is privy to the investigation talking to The New Indian Express said the Questioned Document Examination (QDE) wing of the FSL will examine the signatures to establish the authenticity of the note he allegedly sent to his employees. He said the investigation team has collected the samples from multiple sources and QDE will conduct examinations of this questioned document.

The police officer said the investigation team has also requested the FSL to expedite the analysis to generate the final report of autopsy. It should be noted that a preliminary report of the autopsy was submitted by the medical superintendent to the investigating officer. In the primary report, the officer stated that drowning has been determined to be the cause of death.

“Normally in the FSL, the analysis of the samples are done based on serial numbers. The lab receives samples from various parts of Karnataka and each case is given one serial number. The tests are done in the order of serial numbers. But in rare cases, like Siddhartha, examinations are conducted on priority. Since this is a high-profile case we have requested the lab to take up the matter on priority,” he revealed.

Deputy Director of an FSL in Hyderabad-Karnataka said, for verification of signature the lab sends the document to QDE wing. The wing will then conduct a meticulous examination. The examiners will compare the samples with the document that is in question, and based on the result a report will be filed.



Talking about the confusion over the body that was found shirtless, another police officer said that the strong currents may have ripped off the T-shirt. The officer also confirmed that he was wearing a T-shirt and not a shirt. He added, “Further investigation will reveal accurate reason and manner of the death.”