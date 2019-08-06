Home States Karnataka

Siddhartha’s signatures sent to forensic lab

The police officer said the investigation team has also requested the FSL to expedite the analysis to generate the final report of autopsy.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

VG Siddhartha

VG Siddhartha

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The team investigating the case of CCD founder Siddhartha’s death has sent multiple sample documents carrying his signatures to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Madiwala in Bengaluru.

A senior police officer who is privy to the investigation talking to The New Indian Express said the Questioned Document Examination (QDE) wing of the FSL will examine the signatures to establish the authenticity of the note he allegedly sent to his employees. He said the investigation team has collected the samples from multiple sources and QDE will conduct examinations of this questioned document.

The police officer said the investigation team has also requested the FSL to expedite the analysis to generate the final report of autopsy. It should be noted that a preliminary report of the autopsy was submitted by the medical superintendent to the investigating officer. In the primary report, the officer stated that drowning has been determined to be the cause of death. 

“Normally in the FSL, the analysis of the samples are done based on serial numbers. The lab receives samples from various parts of Karnataka and each case is given one serial number. The tests are done in the order of serial numbers. But in rare cases, like Siddhartha, examinations are conducted on priority. Since this is a high-profile case we have requested the lab to take up the matter on priority,” he revealed.

Deputy Director of an FSL in Hyderabad-Karnataka said, for verification of signature the lab sends the document to QDE wing. The wing will then conduct a meticulous examination. The examiners will compare the samples with the document that is in question, and based on the result a report will be filed.

Talking about the confusion over the body that was found shirtless, another police officer said that the strong currents may have ripped off the T-shirt. The officer also confirmed that he was wearing a T-shirt and not a shirt. He added, “Further investigation will reveal accurate reason and manner of the death.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddhartha forensic lab CCD founder
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp