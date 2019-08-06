Home States Karnataka

Train, bus services in Karnataka disrupted due to heavy rains

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall across the state. It has issued a warning for coastal Karnataka.

An aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of north Karnataka. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In wake of incandescent rainfall in North Karnataka, bus and train services in certain routes have been cancelled/rescheduled.

Due to torrential downpour and consequent water flowing below the track, both up and down lines between Londa and Tinaighat are suspended from 1 am of August 6 till further advice. Divisional Engineer of Hubballi Division visited the spot and advised that in view of safety of passengers, train traffic to be suspended till normal operations can be resumed safely.

Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division and General Manager of South Western Railway are also at the spot. Sensing the situation, following trains are rescheduled/short terminated/partially cancelled duly observing all commercial formalities:

1. Train No. 12742 Patna-Vasco da gama which is diverted via Miraj and arriving on 06.08.2019 will be short terminated at Belagavi.

2. Train No. 06948 Hubballi-Vasco da gama slip coaches will be short terminated at Londa on 06.08.2019.

3. Train No.18048 Vasco da gama- Howrah Express scheduled to depart at 7.10 am on 06.08.2019 is rescheduled to depart at 1.10 pm on 06.08.2019.

4. Train No. 12780 HazratNizamuddin-Vasco da gama arriving on 06.08.2019 will be short terminated at Belagavi.  Slip coaches will be moved separately to Hubballi.

5. Train No.02779 Vasco da gama-KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey on 06.08.2019 will originate from Londa instead of Vasco da gama partially cancelling the service between Vasco da gama and Londa. 

Restoration work is in progress, according to an issued press release.

KSRTC has also cancelled the below buses for safety reasons . 

1. Four buses to Mumbai 
2. Four buses to Pune 
3. One bus to Shirdi 
4. One bus to Kollapur 

The KSRTC officials said that the services will stand cancelled till situation normalises. 

Same is to the cases of services of buses from north east and north west Karnataka road transport corporation. These two corporations have also put their bus services on hold because of bad weather and road conditions. The officials said that services will resume after a consulting the police and looking into the safety of passengers and vehicles. 

This sudden cancellation of buses has left many passengers stranded. Due to the incandecent rainfall, those coming from north Karnataka to Bengaluru to report for work have been unable to return. Also many perishable goods have been stocked in trucks stranded on roads. Highways have been damaged due to land slides and heavy down pour. 

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall across the state. It has issued a warning for coastal Karnataka. Many parts of Karnataka, especially Maharashtra- Karnataka, has been experiencing very heavy rainfall. 
 

