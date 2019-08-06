Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, Union Ministers in Delhi to finalise Karnataka Cabinet

Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, ACS PWD Rajneesh Goel and other officers and MPs were present during the meeting. 

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa met Nitin Gadkari in Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of union ministers in Delhi with a wishlist for the state. Even as the Parliament session is underway, Yediyurappa accompanied by Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, Govind Karjol MPs from Karnataka Pralhad Joshi, DV Sadananda Gowda met the Prime Minister. 

Requests to Prime Minister included setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the twin city of Hubli- Dharwad, publishing gazette notification of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal - 2 report and to declare Upper Krishna Project Stage- 3 as a national project.

The chief minister has also sought to publish gazette notification of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award apart from requesting for clearance of detailed project report of Mekedatu, balancing reservoir cum drinking water project. 

Yediyurappa met Union Minister of Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and discussed on various highway projects of the State. He requested Gadkari to take up certain important highway projects on priority and sought approval for ring road project around Shivamogga city.

In his meeting with Narendra Singh Tomar, Yediyurappa appealed for extending the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna for the Kharif Season to 14th August 2019.

He also sought to settle pending claims under PMFBY and release of funds to meet statutory obligations under MGNREGS for the Financial Year  2019-20 and clear outstanding net advances of state for the year 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2019-20.

Courtesy visits were also paid to union defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda. BS Yediyurappa is expected to meet BJP National President and Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise on the cabinet by Wednesday.

