Almatti water release set to break 14-year-old record

BAGALKOT: Raichur and Yadgir districts have been put under high alert after a large amount of water was discharged from Almatti dam in Vijayapura district and Narayanpur dam in Yadgir district.

The water discharge on Tuesday evening crossed 4 lakh cusecs from Almatti dam. In 2005, the discharge of the dam had reached an all time high of 4.5 lakh cusecs and this season the outflow is expected to cross 4.5 lakh and set to break a 14-year-old record.

“Several governmental agencies have been roped in for rescue operations. About 18 members who were stuck in a submerged island in Lingsugur have been rescued with the help of team from National Disaster Management Force (NDRF). Besides, a 25-member team from NDRF and a troop of 101 soldiers from Indian Army have been deployed in Raichur to handle emergency situations,” said an official from Raichur administration.

Similar efforts are being taken in Yadgir. In total, six islands of Krishna river have been submerged and people are being evacuated swiftly. The administrations have opened temporary rehabilitation centres for the affected families.

“Our priority is checking the inflow at Rajapur dam which is the entry point to Karnataka from Maharashtra. We also maintain the discharge levels of dam waters from Ghataprabha and Markandeya in Belagavi district as it will add to the water. We expect about 1.2 lakh additional cusecs of water coming from these two rivers,” said R P Kulkarni, Chief Engineer of Almatti Dam.

Inflow into KRS, Kabini up

People living in the Cauvery basin are a relieved lot now.Incessant rain has increased inflow into KRS and Kabini dams, in the past couple of days. The inflow into KRS in Mandya district was 15,000 cusecs of water on Tuesday and the inflow into Kabini in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru was 17,000 cusecs, which is the highest this monsoon.