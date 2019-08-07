Home States Karnataka

Damaged houses, road blockages dot Madikeri district

With southwest monsoon intensifying in Kodagu district in the last three days,  power cuts, road blockages and damage to houses have been reported from across the district.

A flooded road in Bhagamandala of Kodagu district | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: With southwest monsoon intensifying in Kodagu district in the last three days,  power cuts, road blockages and damage to houses have been reported from across the district. The district has been put on orange and red alert till August 10. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy has extended holiday for schools and colleges till Wednesday. No loss of life has been reported.

Overall, Kodagu witnessed a rainfall of 76.97 mm in the last 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Tuesday.
Traffic on Somwarpet-Madapura-Madikeri highway was hit after a tree came crashing down. Chamundeshwari Electric Supply Company workers cleared the road.

Napoklu-Bhagamandala road has been inundated with water. The district administration has made arrangements for boats and rafts in the area as precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Makutta-Kerala Road that slid following heavy rain is being repaired on war-footing and is likely to be open for LMVs in four days.

Damages to houses following collapse of retaining walls and landslides have been reported from Ponnapsanthe and Biluru.

Meanwhile, the Cauvery river is flowing above danger mark in Siddapura. As many as 12 houses have been inundated at Karadigodu village near Siddapura. Ammathi panchayat member Nagesh confirmed that a relief centre has been set up at a nearby school.

monsoon heavy rain Kodagu
