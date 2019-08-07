Home States Karnataka

Fine, jail term in store for selling, buying PoP idols

KSPCB tells BBMP, police, transport officials to take action, book cases

Published: 07th August 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This festival, strictly make sure that the Gowri-Ganesha idols are eco-friendly, or be ready to pay a hefty fine, and even face prison. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Tuesday issued a notification stating that it will penalise all those using Plaster of Paris idols. This includes both buyers and sellers. The KSPCB has also issued directions to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), police department and district administration to even cancel the trade licence of those selling PoP idols. The KSPCB has also issued directions that community idols should not be above five feet.

KSPCB chairman and MLA D Sudhakar told The New Indian Express that sufficient time and warnings have already been issued. According to Section 33-A of the Water Act of 1974, immersion of PoP idols in water bodies is an offence and it attracts a penalty which the KSPCB has the power to impose as per rule 4(1).

“So from this year on, we will exercise our powers as sufficient time has been given. Over the last two years, traders sought time saying that they have old stock and have to clear it. But now no more. We have also told the BBMP, police and transport officials to take action, book cases and refer them to us. We will penalise every one dealing with PoP idols with a penalty of `10,000 or imprison them for one year,” he said.

He said the matter was discussed with traders and all stake-holders who have agreed to this. “Directions have also been issued that community idols should not be above five feet. Traders and manufacturers had told us that clay idols more than five feet cannot be created. This time, the height limit will have to be maintained. Transport and police officials have been told to monitor check-posts and ensure that no PoP idols cross the border to Karnataka,” he said.

KSPCB officials held a meeting with BBMP and heads of district administration, transport and police departments on Tuesday to take stock of the ground reality and inform them of the notification.
Sudhakar said the firm decision has been taken after taking note of the pathetic condition of most of the water bodies in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru.

He added that large mobile immersion tanks were going to be stationed in areas across the state for people to immerse their idols. These tanks will accept only eco- friendly idols.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSPCB Plaster of Paris idols Pollution
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp