Heavy downpour hits Shivamogga dist, holiday declared

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Normal life was hit by a heavy downpour in Shivamogga taluk and in the city on Tuesday. Overflowing stormwater drains resulted in gushing of the drain water as well as rainwater in some of the localities in the city.

Education authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the city and taluk. However, rains receded on Tuesday evening. MLA K S Eshwarappa, along with his wife offered ‘Bagina’ to the overflowing Tunga river. The helpline number for any rain or floods related issues is 18004257677.