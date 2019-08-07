Incessant rain causes landslides in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: The spell of incessant rainfall continued in Dakshina Kannada, with red alert being issued for at least another two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy downpour for next couple of days and the district administration announced that it is all set to handle the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of D-K, Sasikanth Senthil said, “At least 14 flood-prone areas were identified across the district and the same number of officials are monitoring these areas. All the rivers are flowing in full spate and people living on banks are advised not to venture near these water bodies,” he said. He said the district administration is fully prepared to tackle any situation caused by torrential rain. The administration had declared a holiday for school and colleges operating from Puttur, Sulia, Belthangady taluks on August 6.

Senthil said people can call the control room (1077) to register complaints. The rain has also caused widespread damages in the district. Senthil said at Charmadi Ghat minor landslides was reported at third and tenth curves, besides two trees befell on the roads in the morning hours of Tuesday.

A tree fell on a house destroying the house at around 11:30 am in the morning at Urwa in Mangaluru city. No casualties reported. City fire official Sunil said that at Kodialbail, a huge tree got uprooted and fell on the road and also rainwater entered residential areas. At Bikarnakatte also, a tree fell and affected vehicular movement, at Chilimbi and Urwa Marigudi a tree fell and damaged a house, while a compound wall damaged as tree fell Kandettu near Nantooru.

Tree falls on train in Udupi

Mangaluru: A peepal tree fall down on the Nethravti Express, bound for Mangaluru, at Udupi station on Tuesday morning due to gusty winds. Konkan Railway sources said the tree fell on an electric line and then on the train around 5.30 am. The lines were not powered as the electrification was in progress and the train did not suffer any major damage. The tree was removed and the train proceeded its journey,

officials said.