Home States Karnataka

Incessant rain causes landslides in Dakshina Kannada

The spell of incessant rainfall continued in Dakshina Kannada, with red alert being issued for at least another two days.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide at Kabalapadavu in Mudipu | Express

MANGALURU: The spell of incessant rainfall continued in Dakshina Kannada, with red alert being issued for at least another two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy downpour for next couple of days and the district administration announced that it is all set to handle the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of D-K, Sasikanth Senthil said, “At least 14 flood-prone areas were identified across the district and the same number of officials are monitoring these areas. All the rivers are flowing in full spate and people living on banks are advised not to venture near these water bodies,” he said. He said the district administration is fully prepared to tackle any situation caused by torrential rain. The administration had declared a holiday for school and colleges operating from Puttur, Sulia, Belthangady taluks on August 6.

Senthil said people can call the control room (1077) to register complaints. The rain has also caused widespread damages in the district. Senthil said at Charmadi Ghat minor landslides was reported at third and tenth curves, besides two trees befell on the roads in the morning hours of Tuesday.

A tree fell on a house destroying the house at around 11:30 am in the morning at Urwa in Mangaluru city. No casualties reported. City fire official Sunil said that at Kodialbail, a huge tree got uprooted and fell on the road and also rainwater entered residential areas. At Bikarnakatte also, a tree fell and affected vehicular movement, at Chilimbi and Urwa Marigudi a tree fell and damaged a house, while a compound wall damaged as tree fell Kandettu near Nantooru.

Tree falls on train in Udupi
Mangaluru: A peepal tree fall down on the Nethravti Express, bound for Mangaluru, at Udupi station on Tuesday morning due to gusty winds. Konkan Railway sources said the tree fell on an electric line and then on the train around 5.30 am. The lines were not powered as the electrification was in progress and the train did not suffer any major damage. The tree was removed and the train proceeded its journey,
officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Heavy rains Landslide monsoon
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp