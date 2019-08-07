Karnataka: Car swept away while trying to cross overflowing bridge, four feared drowned

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Three to four persons are feared to have drowned after the car in which they were travelling lost control while attempting to cross an overflowing bridge near Santibastwad village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday evening.

The identity of the persons, who are suspected to have drowned is not yet confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, who are residents of Santibastwad, the black colour car which approached from Visvesvaraya Technological University attempted to cross the overflowing bridge. The locals started shouting at the driver not to cross the bridge but they say their warning was neglected by him. The car had hardly entered the bridge when the overflowing water turned the car upside down throwing it in the nala.

Belagavi Rural police along with fire brigade personnel's have launched a search operation to trace the vehicle and missing persons on Wednesday morning.