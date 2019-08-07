‘Legislations alone cannot end social evils’

By Express News Service

MYSURU: “I have tried to live up to values and I have never been corrupt,” said BJP MP and former minister V Srinivasa Prasad.He said many say politics is a series of compromise but for him, politics is for social commitment and becoming the voice of voiceless and the needy instead of compromising everything for power.

Participating at an interaction organised on the eve of his 72nd birthday celebrations at Rani Bahadur Hall on Tuesday, Prasad said he does not have the regret of not becoming the chief minister or occupying key posts. He said former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao did not make him minister as he had inducted seven-time MP Shankarananda into ministry under Dalit quota.