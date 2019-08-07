Home States Karnataka

Man dies after consuming holy water from temple

A man died at Tannirhalla village in Somwarpet taluk after he consumed ‘holy water’ couriered to him by an unidentified person.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A man died at Tannirhalla village in Somwarpet taluk after he consumed ‘holy water’ couriered to him by an unidentified person.

K Suresh, a cook working in a hotel near the private bus stand at Somwarpet, received a courier on Sunday morning. The courier is said to have contained a bottle of ‘holy water’ along with a letter that stated that it was sourced from a temple at Kasaragod, sources said.

The unsigned letter also asked Suresh to consume the ‘holy water’ after offering puja. Suresh took the water to his home at Tannirhalla, offered puja and consumed the same on Monday evening, the sources said.

His wife Radha said he started bleeding from his mouth a few seconds after he consumed the water. Though he was immediately taken to Somwarpet Government hospital, he died on the way. His body was sent for post mortem to Madikeri district hospital.

His relatives suspect that the ‘holy water’ contained poison which resulted in his death. The family has also named a suspect in the case.

The samples of body parts were sent to Mysuru for forensic tests. The police are investigating the case thoroughly and all the details will be revealed once the investigation is completed, the police who registered a case said.

