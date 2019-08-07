Red alert sounded in some parts of Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A red alert has been issued by the weathermen for most parts of Karnataka. Following this, the Karnataka State Natural Diaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have urged all the district administrations to remain alert and take preventive measures.

The red alert (extremely heavy rainfall up to 204.5 mm) has been sounded for coastal Karnataka — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kananda — and Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru. Very heavy rainfall warning ( rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.5 mm) has been issued for Belagavi, Haveri and Hassan. For the rest of Karnataka, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued.

KSNDMC director G S Srinivas Reddy told TNIE that very heavy rainfall is likely in most parts of the state owing to an off-shore trough and a depression in the Bay of Bengal. He said while north and south-interior Karnataka will get moderate to heavy rain, Malnad is likely to receive very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, KSNDMC officials said water level in most of the reservoirs had improved owing to heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.