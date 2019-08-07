Home States Karnataka

RIP Sushma Swaraj: Bellary remembers its dear thayi

Her connect with the town started in 1999 when she was fielded from there by the BJP against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj’s sudden death stunned not just BJP leaders but many across the political spectrum.

Sushma Swaraj’s sudden death stunned not just BJP leaders but many across the political spectrum. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sporting a big bindi and sindoor in the parting of her hairline, and clad in a silk saree, a smiling Sushma Swaraj, was a familiar figure in Bellary (now Ballari). Her connect with the town started in 1999 when she was fielded from there by the BJP against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. But Sushma lost the battle. That didn’t stop her from visiting Bellary.

READ | Telangana will mourn her Chinnamma’s demise

Sushma used to visit the town every year for the Varamahalakshmi festival. This continued for about 11 years.  The festival would be celebrated in the house of B K Srinivas Murthy. And following the puja, they would then proceed to the mass marriage organized by her ‘adopted son’ Sriramulu of BJP where she would be the chief guest. Both these were an annual event.

She stopped visiting Ballari after 2011 when the iron ore scam allegations against Janardhana Reddy started surfacing.

She was seen as the mentor of brothers Karunakar, Janardhan and Somasekhar Reddy. But she made it clear several times that she had no role in their political careers and her interaction with them was limited to one day in the year--the Varamahalakshmi festival.  

READ | Kerala will remember Sushma's role during rescuing nurses from IS

On Tuesday, Bellary and  Sriramulu mourned the death of Sushma Thayi.Somashekara Reddy told the media that they would go to Delhi together for the funeral. Former PM Deve Gowda, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre mourned the loss of Sushma Swaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sushma swaraj Sushma Swaraj death foreign minister RIP Sushma Swaraj Bellary Ballari BJP MEA external affairs minister
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp