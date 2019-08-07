Sexual harassment case: Cops pulled up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday pulled up the city police for closing the case registered in relation to the sexual harassment of six minor girls at an orphanage in Kengeri. The court indicated that it may proceed against the investigating officer as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) for poor handling of the case.

Pointing out lapses on part of the police, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz said that the survivors were subjected to medical examination five days after the incident.

The court took note that the case was closed in May 2019 itself, without a proper inquiry, despite it being brought to the notice of DCP (South).

“This shows the lack of elementary knowledge and there is delay in every stage,” the court said.

The hearing has been adjourned to next week, the senior officer higher than the DCP has been directed to submit a report on the matter. The court also directed the counsel of the petitioner to indicate the violations committed by the authorities while probing the case.