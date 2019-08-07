Yediyurappa in Delhi draws flak from Opposition

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state is reeling under one of the worst floods CM BS Yediyurappa is in Delhi, and that has drawn flak from the opposition. Congress leader HK Patil in a letter requested him to pay attention to the flood situation.

Yediyurappa hosted a dinner party for the Members of Parliament in Delhi, which was held at Karnataka Bhavan One.The BJP has 25+1 members in the Lok Sabha and the remaining two are from the Congress and JDS, all of whom were present at the party.

However, one of Yediyurappa’s invitees said that the party was a positive meeting where floods and other projects that require coordination between the centre and the states were discussed.Among others finance minister Nirmala SitaramanJairam Ramesh were also present, chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials were also present at the party.