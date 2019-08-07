Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa likely to discuss cabinet with Amit Shah today

On Tuesday, however, Yediyurappa met PM Narendra Modi and a host of Union ministers with a wishlist for the state.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

CM Yediyurappa met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Parliament being adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule on Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is in New Delhi, may finally get to sit down with BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday and finalise names for his cabinet and portfolios to be allocated. The CM is scheduled to return to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Thursday.

On Tuesday, however, Yediyurappa met PM Narendra Modi and a host of Union ministers with a wishlist for the state. Accompanied by party leaders Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, Govind Karjol and Karnataka MPs Pralhad Joshi, D V Sadananda Gowda and Shobha Karandlaje, Yediyurappa met the PM to seek the setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi- Dharwad. He also submitted a memorandum requesting that a gazette notification of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal be published and sought to declare the Upper Krishna Project Stage- 3 as a national project. 

An appeal to publish a gazette notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award and clearance of the detailed project report of Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project was also made.
Yediyurappa and the others also met Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar. The CM urged the Union Transport Minister to take up certain important highway projects on priority and also sought approval for a ring road project in Shivamogga city. Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar and Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Rajneesh Goel were present at the meeting.

Yediyurappa also appealed to Narendra Singh Tomar to extend up to August 14 the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna for the kharif season.

He also sought to settle pending claims under PMFBY and release of funds to meet statutory obligations under MGNREGS for the Financial Year 2019-20 and clear outstanding net advances of the state for the years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2019-20. In his meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Yediyurappa sought income tax exemption for the State Building and Other Construction Workers’ Boards by including them under Section 10 (29A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and requested for the release of Performance Grant under 14th Finance Commission to urban and rural local bodies. Courtesy visits were also paid to Defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Amit Shah Karnataka Karnataka cabinet BJP
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp